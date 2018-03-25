[ALERT] 3 die during baptism service at Monwabisi beach

The City of Cape Town’s Wayne Dyason says a body is still missing.

CAPE TOWN - Three people have drowned at Monwabisi beach in Cape Town, during a baptism service this morning.

“Three adult males drowned in a baptism procedure. Two of the church members got into difficulty into the water, a member of the public tried to help them but also drowned.”

Search and rescue services will remain at the scene.