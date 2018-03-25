3 EC convicted killers to spend the rest of their lives in prison
The Butterworth magistrates court handed down the ruling where the wife of Mlammli Tetyana was found to be the mastermind behind the killing of her husband.
CAPE TOWN - Three convicted killers will spend the rest of their lives behind bars for the murder of Mlamli Tetyana.
The Butterworth magistrates court handed down the ruling where the wife of Tetyana was found to be the mastermind behind the killing of her husband.
Eastern Cape police spokesperson Jackson Manatha says Zimkhitha Tetyana hired two hit men to kill her husband in June 2016.
“The three were sentenced to spend the rest of their lives in prison.”
Lwando Ramba and Yandisa Tunce both aged 29 were found guilty of conspiracy to murder Tetyana.
