Wife, hitmen get life sentence for Tetyana murder
CAPE TOWN – Three convicted killers have been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of 52-year-old Mlamli Tetyana.
The Butterworth Magistrates Court handed down the ruling where the wife of Tetyana was found to be the mastermind behind the killing of her husband.
Eastern Cape police spokesperson Jackson Manatha said Zimkhitha Tetyana had hired two hit men to kill her husband in June 2016.
Lwando Ramba and Yandisa Tunce both aged 29 were found guilty of conspiracy to murder and murder.
Manatha said: “The three was sentenced to undergo a life in imprisonment, after they were found guilty of both conspiracy and murder which took place on the 22nd of June 2016 at Mabheleni Location, Candu Village, Dutywa.”
The Eastern Cape provincial commissioner Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga has welcomed the sentence.
(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)
