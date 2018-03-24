‘Western Cape has lowest unemployment rate in SA’
The ANC in the Western Cape says the new jobs are mostly for low-skilled workers, adding that there has not been enough focus on black business ownership.
CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Western Cape says it’s managed to increase employment by over 100,000 year-on-year.
But the African National Congress (ANC) in the province says the new jobs are mostly for low-skilled workers, adding that there has not been enough focus on black business ownership.
On Friday, MEC for Economic Development and Tourism Alan Winde tabled the budget for the department’s coming financial year.
He quoted SA stats figures showing that the Western Cape has the lowest unemployment rate in the country at 19.5%.
Winde says the number of people employed in the province increased by 106,000 year-on-year between the Q4 in 2016 and Q4 in 2017.
ANC MPL Cameron Dugmore says while he welcomes the creation of jobs, the DA’s budget and plans are not pro-poor enough and the focus is on getting black people into lower-skilled jobs rather than owning and actively participating in key industries.
“In the important sectors, such as tourism and agriculture, there’s very poor ownership by black citizens in the Western Cape.”
Dugmore says the wine sector is an example of the exclusion of black people, who own only 1% of that land.
