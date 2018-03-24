WC sets aside R1m for Table Mountain safety initiatives

MEC Alan Winde says tourism which greatly contributes to the provincial economy is critical and adding that the safety of tourists needs extra attention.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Department of Economic Development and Tourism says its budgeted R1 million towards safety at Table Mountain.

MEC Alan Winde on Friday tabled the budget for the Department of Economic Development and Tourism for this year.

Winde says the drought has to date cost the provincial economy R5.9 billion and has created a challenge for tourism.

“To clear the concerns of our residents and visitors about safety in the Table Mountain National Park, we are focusing on safety with renewed energy. We’ve budgeted R1 million for safety and security initiatives, which include proactive communications campaigns.”