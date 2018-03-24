WC sets aside R1m for Table Mountain safety initiatives
MEC Alan Winde says tourism which greatly contributes to the provincial economy is critical and adding that the safety of tourists needs extra attention.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Department of Economic Development and Tourism says its budgeted R1 million towards safety at Table Mountain.
MEC Alan Winde on Friday tabled the budget for the Department of Economic Development and Tourism for this year.
Winde says the drought has to date cost the provincial economy R5.9 billion and has created a challenge for tourism.
He says tourism which greatly contributes to the provincial economy is critical and adding that the safety of tourists needs extra attention.
“To clear the concerns of our residents and visitors about safety in the Table Mountain National Park, we are focusing on safety with renewed energy. We’ve budgeted R1 million for safety and security initiatives, which include proactive communications campaigns.”
Popular in Local
-
PowerBall results: Friday 23 March 2018
-
Moody’s keeps SA’s credit ratings unchanged
-
Ramaphosa approves amendment to state capture inquiry regulations
-
[GALLERY] Heavy rain, floods sweep through Gauteng
-
Dudu Myeni, Duduzane Zuma & Guptas hold up Eskom inquiry
-
DA wants decision to pay for Zuma’s legal costs reviewed, set aside
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.