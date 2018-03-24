Warrant of arrest issued for Zahnia Woodward murder accused
Simaney Kido failed to arrive at court for a second time for a pre-trial hearing, along with her five co-accused who are in custody.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape High Court has issued a warrant of arrest for one of the accused who is implicated in the murder of an Ocean View baby.
On Friday, Simaney Kido failed to arrive at court for a second time for a pre-trial hearing, along with her five co-accused who are in custody.
They’re accused of allegedly killing six-month-old Zahnia Woodward in December 2016.
The infant was hit by a stray bullet while on her father’s arm in front of their home and later died en route to Red Cross Children’s Hospital.
The slain baby girl’s mother Cindy Woodward says she’s frustrated at yet another delay in proceedings.
“It’s very frustrating because now we have to look for her. We would’ve had a trial date but because Kido wasn’t at court we couldn’t proceed.”
The matter has been postponed for another pre-trial conference scheduled to take place on 4 May.
