Unisa yet to act against prof accused of having sex with students

In a campus article, a person purported to be the professor allegedly texts a journalist and boasts of frequently sleeping with students.

JOHANNESBURG - Unisa says the university professor accused of manipulating his students into having sex with him inside lecture rooms is still employed by the institution.

The university says its aware of the allegations and is investigating.

In the article, the professor allegedly texts, among other things, that he enjoys manipulating the 18-year-old students into having sex with him. As the text continues, he promises the person receiving the text that he would eventually stop.

The spokesperson for the university, Martin Ramotshela, says the investigations are now at an advanced stage.

“The investigation is intended to test the gravity of these allegations. The outcome will determine whether the university has to take action.”

This forms part of a broader series of investigations of sexual and other harassment at the university.