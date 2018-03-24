Three injured after truck, three cars collide on N1 in Waterkloof

French officer who traded places with hostage dies
World
ER24 says both directions of the R21 have been severely affected.
JOHANNESBURG - Three people have been injured following an accident on the N1 in Waterkloof.
Paramedics say a truck collided with three vehicles on Saturday morning.
ER24 says both directions of the R21 have been severely affected.
Spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen said: “Traffic is still backed up in that area and we advise all road users to drive with caution as the roads are still wet and slippery. Another medical service transported the two patients who sustained minor injuries and one of the patients refused transportation to a hospital.”
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.