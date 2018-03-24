Popular Topics
Three injured after truck, three cars collide on N1 in Waterkloof

ER24 says both directions of the R21 have been severely affected.

FILE: Picture: SAPS.
FILE: Picture: SAPS.
48 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Three people have been injured following an accident on the N1 in Waterkloof.

Paramedics say a truck collided with three vehicles on Saturday morning.

ER24 says both directions of the R21 have been severely affected.

Spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen said: “Traffic is still backed up in that area and we advise all road users to drive with caution as the roads are still wet and slippery. Another medical service transported the two patients who sustained minor injuries and one of the patients refused transportation to a hospital.”

