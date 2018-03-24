Thousands of jazz lovers flock to CT for #CTIJF2018
People from near and far, the young and older sang their hearts out at this years' Jazz Festival.
CAPE TOWN - Thousands of jazz lovers flocked to the 19th Cape Town International Jazz Festival which kicked off on Friday night (23 March) at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.
The festival began with 20 artists performing across five stages.
The line-up included local performers; Amanda Black, Mi Casa, Manny Walters, Alistair Izobell, and British band Incognito.
South Africa’s award-winning singer Amanda Black opened the festival with a bang on the Kippies Stage and Mi Casa had the crowd on their feet dancing to their music.
WATCH: #CTIJF2018 kicks off with a bang
The event saw first-time festival goers and regulars enthusiastically snapping selfies and documenting video clips with their mobile phones.
EWN spoke to some of the people at the festival, here's what they had to say.
“I’m loving the event… it’s so well organised. I’m here to support the festival and based on my experience I will come back next year.”
The annual event features 41 performances and runs over two days.
Saturday’s performances will include the Soil, Simphiwe Dana, Claire Phillips and Masego and one of the headline acts, Corrine Bailey Rae.
GALLERY: CT International Jazz Festival in pictures
