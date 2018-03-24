Thousands of jazz lovers flock to CT for #CTIJF2018

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
Go

Thousands of jazz lovers flock to CT for #CTIJF2018

People from near and far, the young and older sang their hearts out at this years' Jazz Festival.

South African singer Amanda Black got the crowds going as she opened the Cape Town International Jazz Festival. Picture: Bertram Malgas/ EWN
South African singer Amanda Black got the crowds going as she opened the Cape Town International Jazz Festival. Picture: Bertram Malgas/ EWN
2 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - Thousands of jazz lovers flocked to the 19th Cape Town International Jazz Festival which kicked off on Friday night (23 March) at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.

The festival began with 20 artists performing across five stages.

The line-up included local performers; Amanda Black, Mi Casa, Manny Walters, Alistair Izobell, and British band Incognito.

People from near and far, the young and older sang their hearts out at this years' Jazz Festival.

South Africa’s award-winning singer Amanda Black opened the festival with a bang on the Kippies Stage and Mi Casa had the crowd on their feet dancing to their music.

WATCH: #CTIJF2018 kicks off with a bang

The event saw first-time festival goers and regulars enthusiastically snapping selfies and documenting video clips with their mobile phones.

EWN spoke to some of the people at the festival, here's what they had to say.

“I’m loving the event… it’s so well organised. I’m here to support the festival and based on my experience I will come back next year.”

The annual event features 41 performances and runs over two days.

Saturday’s performances will include the Soil, Simphiwe Dana, Claire Phillips and Masego and one of the headline acts, Corrine Bailey Rae.

GALLERY: CT International Jazz Festival in pictures

Timeline

Popular in Lifestyle

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA