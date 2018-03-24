Table Mountain goes red for TB awareness
Table Mountain will be lit red in WHO’s global initiative with Stop TB partnership to light-up several landmarks across the world on TB day.
CAPE TOWN – Table Mountain will be lit in red on Saturday to commemorate World tuberculosis (TB) Day and President Cyril Ramaphosa is due to be there.
The President will be joined by health minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi and CEO of TB-HIV care Gareth Lowndes in leading the World Health Organization's global initiative in collaboration with Stop TB partnership to light-up several landmarks across the world during Saturday's commemoration.
Minister of Health Dr Aaron Motsoaledi at the lighting up of Table Mountain to mark National TB Day pic.twitter.com/xtxvMY7FUZ— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 24, 2018
Under the theme "light up the world for TB", the organisers have urged their partners to work with authorities in their cities to light up landmarks across the globe.
Last year, Stop TB partners and local authorities lit up landmarks in 31 cities across13 countries.
medical experts say tuberculosis is the leading underlying cause of death in South Africa.
officials at the world health organisation estimate of the over 430, 000 TB cases reported in the country in 2016, 59% of patients also HIV positive.
TB/HIV care association's Alison Best says Table Mountain will be lit for two hours on Saturday night.
