Several arrests in Gauteng over illegal land occupation

Gauteng police have arrested several people about what appears to be an illegal land occupation in Waterfall, Midrand on Saturday afternoon.

JOHANNESBURG – A group of people believed to be affiliated the Economic Freedom Fighters have gathered for what is appears to be a land occupation at Waterfall.

The group say they are tired of waiting for the government to issue out the land, highlighting that they have waited for years for the state to respond to their calls.

Another group of people in Marlboro have been blocked by the police from invading land in the area.

It’s understood most people come from Alexandra and are determined to occupy any vacant land.

Meanwhile, another group in waterfall continue to gather at the area saying they are waiting to be allocated stands from that piece of the land.

The police say they are still monitoring the situation in both area.

Spokesperson Granville Meyer said: “A group of people tried to invade the land in Marlboro but they are currently dispersing. The situation is under control and Saps and metro police members are at the scene.”

At the same time, in the Western Capre, nine people have been arrested for public violence in Zwelihle in Hermanus.

Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana says the suspects aged between 31 and 32 have burned tyres, looted computers from municipality premises and had set a private bus alight.

This comes after community members protested for proper housing in the area. Authorities had to be called in when members of Zwelihle occupied land in the area after a social media post went viral—encouraging them to take the land.

Rwexana said: “[Those arrested] included two juveniles who were processed and later released according to the Child Justice Act. The other suspects, once charged, they will appear in the magistrates’ court.”