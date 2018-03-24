Saftu angered by China rail company’s exemption worth R5.3 billion

The Chinese company has been reported to have allegedly paid bribes of over R5-billion to Gupta-linked companies after it clinched contracts from Transnet.

CAPE TOWN – The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) says it’s angered by the revelation that Chinese rail company, China South Rail (CSR) asked for the government to give it an exemption worth R5.3-billion in order to continue to supply new locomotives to Transnet.

Saftu says if these allegations are found to be true, hundreds of local jobs could in jeopardy.

The train union federation is demanding that there be no exemptions for CSR, adding that railway rolling stock and all its components must be awarded to South African companies employing local workers.

Acting spokesperson, Patrick Craven said: “We are putting to main demands. First of all that there must be no exemption, that these jobs must be transferred to local companies who are employing local workers and that the Hawks and the National Prosecuting Authority must investigate these allegations of R5.3 billion bribe.”