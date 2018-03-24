R101 near The Carousel closed after bridge collapse
The bridge at Pienaarsrivier has been flooded after heavy rains, causing a portion of the bridge to collapse.
JOHANNESBURG – The R101 road between The Carousel and Pienaarsrivier has been closed off for traffic after the collapse of part of the bridge along the road following the heavy rains and flooding.
Motorists are urged to use the N1 which runs parallel to the R101 as an alternative road.
The nearby RDP houses and other residential areas have been affected by the floods.
The police say crocodiles have also been spotted in the area and community members are warned to be extra cautious.
Limpopo police spokesperson Moatshe Ngoepe said: “The bridge at Pienaarsrivier has been flooded and part of the bridge has subsequently collapsed. This is due to the heavy rains that fell in the area.”
