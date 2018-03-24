Paris Hilton lost engagement ring in club

Paris Hilton was devastated when she lost her engagement ring in a Miami nightclub - only for it to be found in a nearby ice bucket.

The 37-year-old socialite was frantic when her $2 million, 20-carat diamond sparkler flew off her finger while she was partying with fiancé Chris Zylka in the early hours of Friday morning at RC Cola Plant at Mana Wynwood in Miami.

A source said: "Paris was dancing with her hands in the air, and the next minute her giant ring had flown off. She was really panicked as the venue was packed and very dark, it was the early hours of the morning and it was crazy in there."

Luckily for the couple, an extensive search of the VIP area, which was led by 32-year-old Chris - who was described as "astonishingly calm" - located the jewellery in an ice bucket two tables down from where the pair had been dancing.

The source added to the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: "Security started an exhaustive search of the VIP area with torches, led by Chris and with the help of other patrons. There was a frantic scramble with everyone looking for it, people were crawling on the floor, under tables, under other people's feet, and under seats. Miraculously they found the ring in an ice bucket two tables down.

"It was amazing that they managed to even see that huge diamond in an ice bucket. Paris cried with relief when it was safely back on her finger."

Paris hasn't commented on the incident, but DJs Above & Beyond, who were manning the decks at the venue at the time, sent her a message on Twitter about it.

They wrote: "@ParisHilton nice to meet you and glad you found your ring.(sic)"

Paris has previously described her engagement ring as the "most beautiful" she has ever seen.

She said: "The ring was so gorgeous and sparkling. I was shaking as I put it on. It is the most beautiful ring I have ever seen!"