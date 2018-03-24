Nzimande looking into fate of Prasa interim board
Lobby group Unite Behind has questioned the legitimacy of the interim board since its appointment last October.
CAPE TOWN - The fate of Passenger Rail Agency’s (Prasa) interim board could be made known in the next few days by Transport Minister Blade Nzimande.
Lobby group Unite Behind has questioned the legitimacy of the interim board since its appointment last October and has called on Nzimande to get rid of “corrupt individuals” from the parastatal.
The group says Judge Tintswalo Makhubele’s appointment as interim board chairperson is in breach of the Judicial Code of Conduct.
Makhubele, who resigned last week, will assume her position as a sitting judge on 1 April.
Nzimande’s spokesperson Ishmael Mnisi said: “The minister [Nzimande] received a letter to that effect and he’s considering the whole issue regarding Prasa and its board.”
