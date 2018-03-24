Mogajane: SA mulling privatization in Ramaphosa reform drive
Dondo Mogajane gave as theoretical examples the sale of 49% of SAA and of attracting private investors by splitting up sections of Eskom.
JOHANNESBURG –South Africa will consider partially privatizing struggling state-owned companies as part of wide-ranging reforms set in motion by President Cyril Ramaphosa since he came to power last month, the head of the National Treasury said on Saturday.
Dondo Mogajane said South Africa was at the end of a credit downgrade cycle after Moody’s held its investment-grade rating and raised its outlook on Friday, partly because of Ramaphosa’s plan to reform state companies.
“For me, I see it as the end,” Mogajane told Reuters in an interview.
“Moody’s are saying there are things we can do and these are the things we will be focused on,” he added, highlighting plans to stabilize debt, revamp state firms and boost growth in sectors such as agriculture and tourism.
A downgrade to a “junk” rating by Moody’s would have seen South Africa removed from Citi’s World Government Bond Index, and could have triggered up to 100 billion rand ($9 billion) in asset sales by foreign investors.
Investors have cheered Ramaphosa’s arrival and his choice of respected ministers in key roles, including former finance minister Pravin Gordhan as minister of public enterprises.
Gordhan is tasked with turning around state companies that have plunged public finances into crisis in recent years, including heavily indebted power utility Eskom and South African Airways (SAA), which is on the brink of bankruptcy.
“Why not?” Mogajane said when asked if it was possible parts of government-owned companies could be sold.
“There have to be new ways of looking at these things. Are we talking privatization? Are we talking equity partnership? Let’s give an opportunity for new ministers to unpack what it means.”
Mogajane gave as theoretical examples the sale of 49% of SAA and of attracting private investors by splitting up the generation, transmission and distribution sections of Eskom, one the world’s biggest power utilities.
His comments are likely to go down badly with powerful trade unions, sections of the ruling African National Congress (ANC) and the Economic Freedom Fighters, a disruptive red-beret-wearing opposition party.
Ramaphosa is walking a tight rope as he seeks to win back the support of investors and voters who were disillusioned under former president Jacob Zuma while holding together a divided ANC ahead of an election next year that is likely to be the closest fought since the end of apartheid in 1994.
“All we can do is to offer the president all the support that we can to make sure South Africa goes on the other side of what has essentially been a downward spiral for the past few years,” Mogajane said.
Popular in Business
-
Elon Musk deletes Facebook pages of Tesla, SpaceX
-
BLSA welcomes Moody’s rating relief
-
SA's Sun International closes loss-making operations
-
Madiba’s private secretary Zelda la Grange opens up about money (hers and his)
-
BLSA: No reason to be complacent after Moody’s rating decision
-
Ramaphosa wants to open SA borders for African business
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.