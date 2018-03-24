Mbeki: Zuma corruption allegations not isolated case

Thabo Mbeki says after the ANC entered power in 1994, many people joined the party to use their positions to enrich themselves.

JOHANNESBURG – Former President Thabo Mbeki says the African National Congress (ANC) kept Jacob Zuma in power despite growing accusations of corruption against him because he was not an isolated case and many others within the party have only joined to also enrich themselves.

Mbeki was quoted by Spain's el Pais national newspaper which interviewed him last week.

Zuma resigned as president earlier this year, after pressure from the party's national executive committee.

The former President says after the ANC entered power in 1994, many people joined the party to use their positions to enrich themselves.

Mbeki says Zuma is an example.

He says Zuma received so much support from within the party because there were others in the ANC who were doing the same as him, and for a long time there was insufficient moral or political consensus within the party to force him to leave.

Mbeki was outed before he could finish his second term in September 2007 after Zuma supporters voted for him to take over.

The former President was outed in 2007.

He faced a bruising defeat to his then deputy, Zuma, whom he had fired in 2006 for his alleged involvement in the fraud and corruption trial of his financial advisor Schabir Shaik.