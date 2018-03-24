‘March for Our Lives’ protesters demand stricter gun laws
The ‘March for Our Lives’ was organised in the wake of the deadliest school shooting in US history, which took place in February in Florida.
NEW YORK - Celebrities, parents and teachers will be joining tens of thousands of students who will march on Washington on Saturday, demanding stricter gun laws.
The “March for Our Lives” was organised in the wake of the deadliest school shooting in US history, which took place in February in Florida where 17 people were killed.
Student survivors from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School are expected to march down Pennsylvania Avenue to the White House.
The students intend to send a message to President Donald Trump and Congress to demand that the politicians pursue gun legislation to make it harder to acquire firearms.
According to their mission statement, their goal is to stem “the epidemic mass school shootings that have become all too familiar”.
“March for Our Lives” events on Friday included a voter registration drive, a concert and candlelight vigil.
