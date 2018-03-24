Mabopane man killed during hijacking

It's understood the man's vehicle had broken down on the side of the road in Mabopane on Saturday when he called a friend for assistance.

JOHANNESBURG – Pretoria police are investigating the murder of a man who was shot dead during a hijacking.

Police say after the man's friend arrived, three criminals stopped their vehicle and shot at them.

The police's Lungelo Dlamini says one car was stolen during the crime.

“They took the bakkie which was called for assistance and then they fled the scene. At this stage no one has been arrested.”