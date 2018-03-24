Limpopo mother (35) arrested for lashing son (5)

It’s understood the child sustained serious injuries throughout his body, and has been taken to the place of safety after being discharged from the hospital.

JOHANNESBURG – Limpopo police have arrested a 35-year-old woman who's been seen brutally assaulting her five-year-old son.

The woman is seen in a video, taken earlier this month in Ga-Matlala outside Polokwane, which has been making the rounds on social media severely assaulting the boy with a wooden stick as she accuses him of losing his school shoes.

It’s understood the child sustained serious injuries throughout his body, and has been taken to the place of safety after being discharged from the hospital.

Since then, the suspect has appeared briefly before the Matlala Magistrates Court on charges of child abuse and assault to do grievous bodily harm.

The police’s Moatshe Ngoepe said: “The provincial commissioner strongly condemns any form of abuse with the strongest terms.This comes after the arrest of Giveness Matlou Thansa. The suspect has since appeared before the Matlala Magistrate Court and her case was postponed to 29 March for further bail application and police investigation.”