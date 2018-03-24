Joburg mop up operations underway after flash floods
The EMS say some people have been evacuated from their homes but no fatalities have been reported as the results of the flooding.
JOHANNESBURG – Johannesburg emergency services (EMS) say the mop up operations are currently underway around the City following the heavy rains in Gauteng.
Residents in informal settlement have been urged to be extra vigilant as more rains have been predicted for this weekend.
Parents are also urged to monitor their children not to play near the rivers and low-lying areas.
Spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said: “The areas that were affected mostly by the flash floods were Diepsloot extension 7, the area of Klipspruit West and Eldorado Park, some parts of Alexandra and Setswetla where there were a few households were affected and a mop up operation is underway in those areas.”
