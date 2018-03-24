IFP reacts to CPS’ social grants contract extension
The IFP says it hopes former Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini will be held accountable for the grant payment crisis at Sassa.
JOHANNESBURG - The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) has reacted to the Constitutional Court extended the contract between the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) and Cash Paymaster Services (CPS).
The court on Friday granted the extension for six months with strict terms and conditions due to the agency's inability to hand out cash payments.
IFP’s Liezl van der Merwe said: “We, of course, reiterate our concerns in the way the grant crisis has been handled. It’s unfortunate that due maladministration and gross incompetence of Dlamini, the court was forced to extend an unlawful contract with CPS.”
Sassa and the Social Development minister are expected to present a monthly report before the court for the next six months as part of the terms and conditions of the new deal.
