Human Rights Festival takes a look at SA’s past, present and future
On the programme are various exhibitions, a film festival, which will screen controversial film ‘Inxeba: The Wound’, discussions, poetry showcases and a book festival.
JOHANNESBURG - The Constitution Hill in Johannesburg continues its exciting and informative Human Rights Festival activities on Saturday.
On the programme are various exhibitions, a film festival which will screen controversial film Inxeba: The Wound followed by discussions, poetry showcases and a book festival.
There’s also going to be a Hugh Masekela tribute added to festivities.
CEO of Constitution Hill Dawn Robertson said: “The programme looks at our past, the gains that were made and more importantly the challenges that we still have ahead. We believe that we can only get to a just society, where Human Rights are universal if we work together.”
The Human Rights Festival is here! Will you be joining us? #WhatDoYouStandFor? Free entries to the music festival and We the people Walk are available here: https://t.co/2xLVFXTprt pic.twitter.com/bbrGFOPrlM— Constitution Hill SA (@VisitConHill) March 20, 2018
