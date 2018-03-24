Human Rights Festival takes a look at SA’s past, present and future

On the programme are various exhibitions, a film festival, which will screen controversial film ‘Inxeba: The Wound’, discussions, poetry showcases and a book festival.

JOHANNESBURG - The Constitution Hill in Johannesburg continues its exciting and informative Human Rights Festival activities on Saturday.

On the programme are various exhibitions, a film festival which will screen controversial film Inxeba: The Wound followed by discussions, poetry showcases and a book festival.

There’s also going to be a Hugh Masekela tribute added to festivities.

CEO of Constitution Hill Dawn Robertson said: “The programme looks at our past, the gains that were made and more importantly the challenges that we still have ahead. We believe that we can only get to a just society, where Human Rights are universal if we work together.”