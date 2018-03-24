Hawks welcomes arrest of third woman accused of recruiting girls for Omotoso

CAPE TOWN - The Hawks has welcomed the arrest of a third woman who is accused of recruiting girls for sexual exploitation, allegedly by a controversial Durban-based pastor.

The 31-year-old woman handed herself over to authorities on Thursday and appeared in the Port Elizabeth Magistrates Court on the same day, where she was granted bail.

She, along with two other women, allegedly worked with televangelist Timothy Omotoso who’s accused of human trafficking.

Omotoso was arrested at Port Elizabeth International Airport in April 2017 and faces multiple charges related to the contravention of the sexual offences act -- which include charges of rape.

The four are expected back in court in April.

The Hawks' Anelisa Feni said: “The action Provincial Head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation in the Eastern Cape, Major-General Zinhle Mnonopi, congratulated the officials for their determination in fighting human trafficking.”