George municipality to install services in Thembalethu informal settlements

CAPE TOWN - The George municipality will be installing services in informal settlements in Thembalethu following protests by residents.

Residents from several informal settlements in Thembalethu have protested this week calling for electricity and other infrastructure, like toilets to be installed in the areas.

The illegal tapping of electricity from the neighbouring formal housing networks has led to power outages, which has led to tensions and fights among community members in the area.

On Friday, municipal officials and community leaders finally came to an agreement.

The municipality’s Athane Scholtz says work will begin on Saturday to find the most suitable sites for infrastructure placement, with detailed planning starting on Monday.

“The municipality has agreed to supply temporary infrastructure, which will enable the informal areas to buy and access electricity legally without tripping the network because of overload on the lines. Planning and implementation of the value of R1.1 million has been allocated to this project.”

Scholtz adds a working committee consisting of municipal officials and community leaders has also been established.

“The municipality is fast-tracking applications to the Western Cape government to access interim services, food programme funding to assist with the supply of temporary water and sanitary-supply infrastructure. Other infrastructure needs will become part of the future budgeting process as per integrated development plan.”