DA wants decision to pay for Zuma’s legal costs reviewed, set aside

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has challenged the presidency’s reliance on provisions of the State Attorney’s Act to justify the payment of former president Jacob Zuma’s private legal costs.

The party filed its application in the High Court in Pretoria on Friday to review the decision to bankroll Zuma and compel him to pay back funds already spent.

The DA’s James Selfe says in an affidavit that the application is aimed at recovering tens of millions of rands of taxpayers’ money that the state has paid to cover the personal legal costs incurred by Zuma.

He says these costs were incurred by Zuma defending himself against criminal charges, including fraud and corruption between 2005 and 2007, and later defending the DA’s application to review the 2009 withdrawal of charges.

The party wants the decision by the former president Thabo Mbeki and the state attorney’s office to fund Zuma’s legal costs reviewed and set aside.

The court is also being asked to order Zuma to pay back the money which has already been spent on his legal defence.