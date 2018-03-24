DA wants decision to pay for Zuma’s legal costs reviewed, set aside

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
Go

DA wants decision to pay for Zuma’s legal costs reviewed, set aside

The party filed its application in the High Court in Pretoria on Friday to review the decision to bankroll Jacob Zuma and compel him to pay back funds already spent.

FILE: Former president Jacob Zuma. Picture: GCIS.
FILE: Former president Jacob Zuma. Picture: GCIS.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has challenged the presidency’s reliance on provisions of the State Attorney’s Act to justify the payment of former president Jacob Zuma’s private legal costs.

The party filed its application in the High Court in Pretoria on Friday to review the decision to bankroll Zuma and compel him to pay back funds already spent.

The DA’s James Selfe says in an affidavit that the application is aimed at recovering tens of millions of rands of taxpayers’ money that the state has paid to cover the personal legal costs incurred by Zuma.

He says these costs were incurred by Zuma defending himself against criminal charges, including fraud and corruption between 2005 and 2007, and later defending the DA’s application to review the 2009 withdrawal of charges.

The party wants the decision by the former president Thabo Mbeki and the state attorney’s office to fund Zuma’s legal costs reviewed and set aside.

The court is also being asked to order Zuma to pay back the money which has already been spent on his legal defence.

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA