‘Brics Visa will accelerate rate of business’
SA Brics business council chairperson says reduction of trade barriers by Brics nations will create the platform to accelerate growth and prosperity.
JOHANNESBURG – The South African, Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (Brics) Business Council says there is an urgent need to promote the facilitation of business Visas for bona fide entrepreneurs.
The council says this will stimulate trade and investment which have always been an important part of the policy formulation and action for the Brics countries.
The team from the council will be accompanying South African delegates to the Brics mid-term meeting in shanghai on Tuesday, where China is set to hand over the chairmanship of Brics to South Africa for the next 12 months.
The council says it will put on the agenda the call on Brics nations to accelerate the introduction of a Brics business travel card.
Chairperson Sunil Geness says reduction of trade barriers by Brics nations will create the platform to accelerate growth and prosperity.
“The Brics business Visa card is to ensure that there is a smooth migration of human traffic and thereby ensuring that business progresses at its fastest pace and money has a time value, and has cost structure so by being able to put in place the Brics Visa card we believe that we can accelerate the rate of business.”
