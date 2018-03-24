Bafana take Four Nations Cup in 2-0 victory over Zambia
A goal by Percy Tau in the 15th minute set the South African side on a path to victory, Lebogang Mothiba sealed the deal with his goal in the dying minutes of the game.
JOHANNESBURG – Stuart Baxter’s men earned a 2-0 win over Zambia at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium on Saturday.
89’ Goal! Mothiba finds the net after just coming onto the pitch! 🇿🇲 0-2 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/LPOP14KepS— Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) March 24, 2018
Bafana Bafana made it through to the tournament final after beating Angola 6-5 on penalties in Ndola on Wednesday afternoon.
The game ended in a 1-1 draw after Mothiba equalized for South Africa after they went behind in the 31st minute through a Djalma Campos goal.
Chipolopolo had followed a similar path, beating Zimbabwe on penalties after the match ended 2-2.
