Bafana take Four Nations Cup in 2-0 victory over Zambia

A goal by Percy Tau in the 15th minute set the South African side on a path to victory, Lebogang Mothiba sealed the deal with his goal in the dying minutes of the game.

JOHANNESBURG – Stuart Baxter’s men earned a 2-0 win over Zambia at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium on Saturday.

89’ Goal! Mothiba finds the net after just coming onto the pitch! 🇿🇲 0-2 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/LPOP14KepS — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) March 24, 2018

Bafana Bafana made it through to the tournament final after beating Angola 6-5 on penalties in Ndola on Wednesday afternoon.

The game ended in a 1-1 draw after Mothiba equalized for South Africa after they went behind in the 31st minute through a Djalma Campos goal.

Chipolopolo had followed a similar path, beating Zimbabwe on penalties after the match ended 2-2.