‘1 in 10 TB patients fail to complete course treatment’

The city’s JP Smith says stigma remains one of the biggest stumbling blocks to patients accessing lifesaving treatment.

FILE: Picture: Supplied.
FILE: Picture: Supplied.
2 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - As today marks World Tuberculosis (TB) Day, the City of Cape Town says one out of every 10 clients who start TB treatment fail to complete the full six months course of treatment.

The Mother City has seen a decrease of nearly 24% in the number of reported TB cases in the last eight years.

The city’s JP Smith says stigma remains one of the biggest stumbling blocks to patients accessing lifesaving treatment.

“When persons are diagnosed and start treatment, the city realises that adherence is difficult for clients, particularly given the long timeline involved. There’s been progress in addressing these challenges with the introduction of new treatment for drug-resistance TB, which has seen improved outcomes, but also shorter regimen which improves the odds of patients completing the treatment.”

According to the World Health Organization, TB is the ninth leading cause of death worldwide even though it is both preventable and curable.

