Zweli Mkhize calls for proper probe into KZN political killings

Mkhize says the province must work toward rectifying the leadership crisis in municipalities.

CAPE TOWN - Cooperative Governance Minister Zweli Mkhize has called for the thorough investigation into the killing of councillors.

Mkhize was speaking at the KwaZulu-Natal local government indaba in Durban on Friday.

“We need to investigate thoroughly to see if the corruption and procurement irregulates may have been causing the death of councillors in some of these municipalities.”