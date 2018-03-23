[WATCH] Farmers losing harvests as Matzikama area heads for Day Zero
Christa Eybers & Kevin Brandt | Farmers in the Matzikama area have lost up to 50% of their harvest due to the ongoing drought in the Western Cape. EWN visited the Vredendal area to assess the situation as Day Zero edges closer for these farmers.
More in Multimedia
-
[WATCH] American musician Masego ready to bless Cape Town Jazz festival
-
[WATCH] Water Dept: Gauteng is not out of the woods
-
[WATCH] Dept of Education to reprioritise school sanitation
-
[WATCH] De Lille disciplinary hearings postponed indefinitely
-
[WATCH] Facebook user data harvested by analytics firm
-
[WATCH] From high school musicals to CT International Jazz Fest
-
[WATCH] Mitchells Plain residents march for better policing
-
[WATCH] World Water Day: CT’s water threat
-
[WATCH] Activists march for land in CT
-
[WATCH] Mabuza addresses Sharpeville commemoration
-
[WATCH] Taxi strike leaves hundreds stranded in Ekurhuleni
-
[WATCH] De Lille confident her name will be cleared
-
[WATCH] Journalist to lay charge after Floyd Shivambu assault
-
[WATCH] Man uses child as shield against police
-
[WATCH] Makhura: Money can't compensate for deep pain in Life Esidimeni tragedy
-
[WATCH] Moseneke orders government to pay up for Life Esidimeni tragedy
-
[WATCH] Police, Home Affairs clamp down on corruption
-
[WATCH] Strong handshakes could indicate a healthy heart
-
[WATCH] Russians begin voting in presidential election
-
[WATCH] America's Got Talent finalist sings without sound
-
[WATCH] Katy Perry gets backlash for kissing contestant
-
[WATCH] Celebrating Mother Nature at the 2018 Cape Town Carnival
-
[WATCH] NPA announces decision to pursue charges against Zuma
-
[WATCH] Waiting for the dead
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.