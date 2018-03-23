Warner exchanges words with spectator after dismissal
The SA & Australia Test series reached a new level of controversy on day 2 of the third Test at Newlands in Cape Town when opener David Warner exchanged words with a fan when he was dismissed by Kagiso Rabada for 30.
Warner was seen engaging an unidentified man on the stairs leading up to the dressing room after being dismissed in the morning session just before the lunch break.
Warner and controversy have been a prominent feature in this series so far. He and wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock were involved in a staircase fracas in the first Test match in Durban in which Australia won by 118 runs.
Warner was slapped with a level 2 offence and fined 75% of his match fee and handed three demerit points, while De Kock received 25% of his match fee and handed one demerit point.
WATCH: fan comment stops David Warner in his tracks after Australian opener is bowled in spectacular fashion by South Africa's Kagiso Rabada: https://t.co/B9bsgpHOvs #SAvAUS pic.twitter.com/HIYXovpwWb— Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) March 23, 2018
