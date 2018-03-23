Varsity athletics title to go down to the wire

Just 46 points separate Tuks and NWU heading into the final meeting of the season at the Tuks Athletics Stadium, a margin that equates to split seconds.

JOHANNESBURG - The final of the Varsity Athletics series takes place later on Friday, with defending champion Tuks and last year’s runner-up NWU set to battle it out for top spot.

Just 46 points separate the two heading into the final meeting of the season at the Tuks Athletics Stadium, a margin that equates to split seconds.

Taylon Beildt led the way for Tuks earlier this month, notching up 1,054 for her efforts in the women's 100m hurdles, while Rantso Mokopane kept NWU in the hunt with an impressive display in the men's 1,500m, earning 993 points for Pukke.

Other athletes to look out for include Constant Pretorious in the men’s 110m hurdles, who will represent South Africa at the Commonwealth Games in April as well as Thembo Monareng in the men’s 100m and Links Mpho in the men’s long jump.

Athletes earn points based on the IAAF scoring tables, where competitors earn between 50 and 1,400 points depending on how well they perform in each event.

The top 15 events for each university are added together to calculate the overall score.

The meeting is set to get underway with the men’s hammer throw at 15:15, with the 100m showpiece taking place at 19:50.

The current standing are as follows: