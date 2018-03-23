UPSF: Up to residents to keep communities crime free

On Saturday, various safety and community groups will come together for the launch of the United Public Safety Front.

CAPE TOWN - Organisers of a new co-ordinated safety effort in Cape Town say it's up to the public to keep their areas crime-free.

On Saturday, various safety and community groups will come together for the launch of the United Public Safety Front. This includes community policing forums, neighbourhood watches, civic associations, religious and sports organisations.

The idea is for the groups to work together as one on a safety plan which will be implemented in communities across the Western Cape.

Co-founder John Cloete says government has failed to fulfil its mandate of keeping communities safe.

“We believe that they do not have a plan, if they have a plan, it is not known to the community. And so, we as community members, it is our aim to discuss a wide range of issues and then to set an agenda to engage government.”