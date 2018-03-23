Unisa accused of ignoring harassment allegations

In a campus article, some staff members detail how they are being harassed without any help from senior management.

JOHANNESBURG - Some female staff at the University of South Africa (Unisa) have accused the institution of ignoring sexual and other forms of harassment on campus.

The university, however, says this is not true and a thorough investigation is underway.

A former employee at Unisa’s centre for early childhood development, Gugulethu Ncube, has detailed her sexual harassment encounter, allegedly by her superior early this year.

She claims a board member demanded to have sex with her in order to keep her job.

Unisa’s Martin Ramotshela says the university takes the allegation seriously.

“What particularly concerns us is the impression created that the university is doing nothing about this matter. We want to emphasise that, to the contrary, upon receiving this complaint the university made it a point that the matter is attended to as a matter of urgency.”

The university says it has suspended both the board member and the official who the matter was reported to.