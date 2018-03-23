Tshwane officials working on restoring power amid heavy rains
Several cables have been damaged as a result of the heavy downpours over the last two days.
JOHANNESBURG - The City of Tshwane says officials are working to restore power to all areas affected by the rainy weather.
On Friday morning, almost 90% of the capital was without power.
City spokesperson Selby Bokaba says it’s difficult to gauge when electricity will be restored.
“A tree has fallen on cable and have affected our power supply. We’ve been busy with restoration [of power] in some areas.”
Meanwhile, in the Johannesburg area, a number of multi-car pileups have been reported.
JMPD's Edna Mamonyane has warned motorist to be careful.
“We now have a three-car pile-up just before the car offramp on the double-decker on the N1 North and the whole freeway is now packed up with traffic because of some people who just don’t want to listen.”
[GALLERY] Heavy rain, floods sweep through Gauteng
Teams are also attending to several flooded bridges in and around Gauteng.
