Trial date set for alleged child killers Andrew Plaaitjies & Mario Yela
Andrew Plaaitjies and Mario Yela appeared in the Western Cape High Court on Friday for pretrial hearings.
CAPE TOWN - Two alleged child killers will stand trial in the Western Cape High Court in August.
Plaaitjies allegedly raped and killed 13-year-old Rene Roman in Lavender Hill a year ago, while Mario Yela's accused of having murdered his twins in Hout Bay in April 2017.
Plaaitjies was arrested shortly after Roman’s half-naked body was found below the floor of a wendy house in Lavender Hill, nearly two weeks after she was reported missing.
His trial date has now been finalised.
It has emerged plea and sentencing discussions with the state have been unsuccessful
Yela's ex-wife found their children’s bodies in a room after the accused invited her for lunch.
Both Plaaitjies and Yela remain in custody, and their trials are expected to commence on 20 August.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
