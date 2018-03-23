Tiger Brands: We will not shun our responsibilities
This week the company recorded a loss of almost R400 million due to the recall of many of their products at shops nationwide after the listeriosis outbreak.
JOHANNESBURG - Tiger Brands says once there is a tangible link between their products and the deaths caused by listeriosis, the company will do right by the victims.
This week the company recorded a loss of almost R400 million due to the recall of many of their products at shops nationwide after the listeriosis outbreak.
At least 180 people have died from what the World Health Organisation says is the worst listeriosis outbreak on record.
Tiger brands says that while traces of listeriosis have been found in at least two Enterprise Food factories, resulting in the decision to shut all four of its operations, there is still no direct link between Enterprise Food products and the deaths due to listeriosis.
Spokesperson Naveshnee Naicker says: “There’s no evidence of any FT6 in any product. When we get the definitive answers around that, as a corporate responsible citizen, we will not shun our responsibilities.”
She says once the link is drawn, they will be ready to do the right thing.
Meanwhile, Naicker says operations at Enterprise facilities will remain shut indefinitely, but they hope to resume business by next month.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Bridges closed, JMPD deployed as heavy rains wreak havoc in Gauteng
-
Heavy rains, flooding causing traffic chaos in Gauteng
-
[GALLERY] Heavy rain, floods sweep through Gauteng
-
Gauteng residents warned of flooding as heavy rains persist
-
CCMA anticipates increased caseload with new labour laws
-
Heavy rain leaves most of Pretoria without power
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.