Tiger Brands: We will not shun our responsibilities

JOHANNESBURG - Tiger Brands says once there is a tangible link between their products and the deaths caused by listeriosis, the company will do right by the victims.

This week the company recorded a loss of almost R400 million due to the recall of many of their products at shops nationwide after the listeriosis outbreak.

At least 180 people have died from what the World Health Organisation says is the worst listeriosis outbreak on record.

Tiger brands says that while traces of listeriosis have been found in at least two Enterprise Food factories, resulting in the decision to shut all four of its operations, there is still no direct link between Enterprise Food products and the deaths due to listeriosis.

Spokesperson Naveshnee Naicker says: “There’s no evidence of any FT6 in any product. When we get the definitive answers around that, as a corporate responsible citizen, we will not shun our responsibilities.”

She says once the link is drawn, they will be ready to do the right thing.

Meanwhile, Naicker says operations at Enterprise facilities will remain shut indefinitely, but they hope to resume business by next month.

