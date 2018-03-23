Soshanguve residents stranded after homes flooded
Residents from an informal settlement known as Extension 14 near Soshanguve say they woke up to find their belongings floating in the water early on Friday morning.
JOHANNESBURG - Soshanguve residents who live near the banks of a river have been left stranded after their homes were flooded.
The informal settlement north-west of Pretoria is one of many communities that have been affected by this week's heavy downpours.
Residents are blaming government, saying the state has forced them live near flood-prone areas.
Some say they've lost important papers such as their identity documents.
Ruth Hlongwane who's lived in the area for five years says they've been waiting for a very long time for the government to provide them with proper homes.
“From Alexandra since we’ve been registering houses until now.”
She says she doesn’t know what she's going to do this evening if the heavy downpours persist.
“I will stand the whole night until it calms down.”
Roads leading to the area have been covered by mud - with some community members still working to clean what’s left of their homes.
