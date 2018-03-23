Soshanguve residents stranded after homes flooded

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
Go

Soshanguve residents stranded after homes flooded

Residents from an informal settlement known as Extension 14 near Soshanguve say they woke up to find their belongings floating in the water early on Friday morning.

Heavy rain and flash floods affected traffic in Johannesburg and surrounding areas on 23 March 2018. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN.
Heavy rain and flash floods affected traffic in Johannesburg and surrounding areas on 23 March 2018. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN.
23 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Soshanguve residents who live near the banks of a river have been left stranded after their homes were flooded.

The informal settlement north-west of Pretoria is one of many communities that have been affected by this week's heavy downpours.

Residents are blaming government, saying the state has forced them live near flood-prone areas.

Residents from an informal settlement known as Extension 14 near Soshanguve say they woke up to find their belongings floating in the water early on Friday morning.

Some say they've lost important papers such as their identity documents.

Ruth Hlongwane who's lived in the area for five years says they've been waiting for a very long time for the government to provide them with proper homes.

“From Alexandra since we’ve been registering houses until now.”

She says she doesn’t know what she's going to do this evening if the heavy downpours persist.

“I will stand the whole night until it calms down.”

Roads leading to the area have been covered by mud - with some community members still working to clean what’s left of their homes.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA