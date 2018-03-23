SANDF to only suspend soldiers in DRC if sex misconduct claims proven true
The United Nations has confirmed five South African soldiers are facing the allegations in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) says it will only suspend soldiers involved in allegations of sexual misconduct only if the allegations are proven to be true.
The defence force says that its own investigators are probing the allegations, adding that it takes them seriously.
The United Nations has confirmed that five South African soldiers are facing the allegations in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
The soldiers allegedly abused four adults and a minor between 2014 and 2016.
SANDF spokesperson Mafi Mgobozi said: “It’s very difficult if you are investigating something and then you just suspend someone. At the moment, the SANDF is busy with an investigation to find out whether the allegations are correct before we can suspend someone.”
