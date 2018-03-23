Road in front of Centurion Lake Hotel closed due to floods
Emergency procedures have been put in place at the hotel where the Hennops River has burst its banks.
CENTURION - The road in front of the Centurion Lake Hotel is closed due to flooding as the rain continues to fall.
General Manager Raymond Kodisang says they are doing everything they can to keep guests safe and to minimise damage caused by the flood.
“Just to make sure that our guests are safe and also to minimise the damage that can be caused by monitoring it. We started last night, we barely slept and we’ve just been monitoring the water all the way through.”
All cars have been moved from the basement as hotel staff continue to carry more sandbags to the entrance as a precaution.
