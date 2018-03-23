Rebels maul hapless Sharks in Melbourne
The Rebels ran in six tries to thrash a woeful Sharks team 46-14 in Melbourne on Friday morning.
Both sides came into the match looking to redeem themselves from loses to the Waratahs and Brumbies respectively. The home side looked the more eager of the two sides from the onset and put the Sharks under enormous pressure through a ferocious line speed.
Reece Hodge opened the scoring with a penalty before hooker Anaru Rangi crossed the whitewash through a well-constructed driving maul, giving the Rebels an early 10-0.
The Rebels thought they had their second try when winger Sefa Naivalu went over the chalk, but the TMO called them back for obstruction in midfield.
Robert du Preez men then got onto the scoresheet for the first time when some good interplay between the backs saw winger Lwazi Mvovo score to narrow the gap to 10-7. That was the last bit of joy for the Sharks in the first half, as the Rebels dominated the rest of the half. Eight-man Amanaki Mafi had the last say for the home side in the half and they lead 15-7 at halftime.
After the break, Jack Debreczeni stretched the lead to 18-7 with a penalty, before the floodgates opened. Will Genia, Bill Meakes, Ross Haylett-Petty and Fereti Sa'aga all crossed the line for the Rebels as centre Marius Louw scored the Sharks second late in the game.
The Sharks have lost both their game on tour so far.
