Rand slightly firms ahead of Moody's review decision

Moody’s rates the South Africa’s foreign and local currency debt on their lowest investment grade rung of Baa3.

JOHANNESBURG - The rand firmed slightly against the dollar early on Friday in volatile trade as investors awaited Moody’s sovereign credit rating announcement due later in the day.

At 0630 GMT, the rand traded at R11.8175 per dollar, 0.34% firmer than its overnight close.

Rating agency Moody’s is set to announce whether it will downgrade South Africa’s sovereign credit. It is the only major ratings agency still rating South African debt as investment grade.

A downgrade to junk by Moody’s would see South Africa removed from Citi’s influential World Government Bond Index, and could trigger up to R100 billion ($8.46 billion) in selling by foreign investors.

In fixed income, the yield for the benchmark government bond due in 2026 was up one basis point at 8.02%.