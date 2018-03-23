Popular Topics
Ramaphosa approves amendment to state capture inquiry regulations

The regulations have now been amended to limit the admissibility of evidence to circumstances where a witness may incriminate themselves.

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo (centre), who chairs the commission, announced the team of six officials he appointed to assist him at Office of the Chief Justice in Midrand, Johannesburg. Picture: Ihsaan Haffejee/EWN
18 minutes ago

PRETORIA - President Cyril Ramaphosa has approved an amendment to the state capture commission of inquiry regulations which will allow for most evidence submitted at the commission to be used in a subsequent criminal trial.

The regulations were gazetted last month and provided the legal framework for the establishment of the commission which is chaired by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

Zondo has appointed former auditor general Terrence Nombembe as the commission's head of investigations, while Advocate Paul Pretorius will head up the team of lawyers.

The original state capture commission of inquiry regulations held that no evidence submitted to the inquiry shall be admissible in a criminal trial.

The Presidency says it received submissions from the Helen Suzman Foundation and AfriForum suggesting that the provision may undermine efforts to prosecute any person implicated in criminal activity.

The regulation has now been amended to limit the admissibility of evidence to circumstances where a witness may incriminate themselves.

The changes to the regulations were published in the government gazette on Friday.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)

