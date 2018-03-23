Rainy weather to stay a little longer in Gauteng
The South African Weather Service says from Saturday, the temperatures are expected to rise, putting the mercury back into the 20s.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Weather Service says the rainy weather is likely to persist in Gauteng over the next 24 hours.
It says from Saturday, the temperatures are expected to rise, putting the mercury back into the 20s.
The province has experienced heavy rains over the past two days resulting in major flooding in parts of the province.
Authorities have had to evacuate people from low lying areas while traffic police have responded to several multi-vehicle pile-ups as a result of slippery roads.
Motorists are being urged to be extra vigilant.
Forecaster Lulama Theme said: “Though we still have some patches of rain over the south-western parts, the northern-eastern and the eastern parts of the province are still given a 60% chance of showers and thundershowers with the central and south-western parts have a 30% chance.”
At the same time, Transport Minister Blade Nzimande has called for caution on the roads.
The minister has urged motorists to keep their lights on and to keep a safe following distance.
Spokesperson Ishmael Mnisi said: “Due to a significant amount of rainfall, localised flooding is expected and there may be delays on the roads as a result of this rainy weather, which generally tends to affect traffic lights and visibility. Minister Nzimande appeals to motorists and urges them to keep their lights on.”
GRAVES COLLAPSE
While emergency teams remain on high alert on Friday afternoon, the City of Johannesburg says the heavy downpours have led to the collapse of graves and headstones at the newly launched Olifantsvlei Cemetery.
The city says risk assessment teams are at the cemetery to ascertain the extent of the damage.
Initial reports indicate that burials that took place over the past three weeks in the new section of the premises have been severely affected.
The city says it will be assisting affected families to restore the graves.
