Putin to address Russian people after officials declare election results valid

MOSCOW - President Vladimir Putin is set to address the Russian people on Friday after the results of an election that gave him a new six-year term were declared valid, the Kremlin said.

Putin’s landslide victory in Sunday’s vote will make him the longest-serving Russian ruler since Soviet dictator Josef Stalin and has raised Western fears of spiralling confrontation.