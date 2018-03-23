Popular Topics
Private sector, WC govt partnership praised for efforts in water crisis

MEC Alan Winde says the drought has to date cost the provincial economy R5.1 billion and has created a challenge for tourism.

Western Cape Economic Opportunities MEC Alan Winde. Picture: Twitter/@alanwinde
Western Cape Economic Opportunities MEC Alan Winde. Picture: Twitter/@alanwinde
23 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Economic Opportunities MEC Alan Winde says with the help of the private sector, the provincial government has managed to come up with technology to better manage the water crisis.

On Friday afternoon, Winde tabled the budget for the Department of Economic Development and Tourism.

He says the drought has to date cost the provincial economy R5.1 billion and has created a challenge for tourism.

The MEC gave a huge thumbs up to the private sector, mentioning the desalination plant opened on Thursday by sea harvest in Saldanha.

Winde says Cape Town has become a model for best international practices on saving water and again made mention of the private sector's contribution to this.

He says despite the threat to tourism caused by the water crisis, international and domestic arrivals at the Cape Town Airport have increased.

African National Congress members on the opposition benches called Winde's speech misleading and slammed the Democratic Alliance-led administration for failing to prevent and better manage the crisis.

