Private sector, WC govt partnership praised for efforts in water crisis
MEC Alan Winde says the drought has to date cost the provincial economy R5.1 billion and has created a challenge for tourism.
CAPE TOWN - Economic Opportunities MEC Alan Winde says with the help of the private sector, the provincial government has managed to come up with technology to better manage the water crisis.
On Friday afternoon, Winde tabled the budget for the Department of Economic Development and Tourism.
He says the drought has to date cost the provincial economy R5.1 billion and has created a challenge for tourism.
The MEC gave a huge thumbs up to the private sector, mentioning the desalination plant opened on Thursday by sea harvest in Saldanha.
Winde says Cape Town has become a model for best international practices on saving water and again made mention of the private sector's contribution to this.
He says despite the threat to tourism caused by the water crisis, international and domestic arrivals at the Cape Town Airport have increased.
African National Congress members on the opposition benches called Winde's speech misleading and slammed the Democratic Alliance-led administration for failing to prevent and better manage the crisis.
Popular in Local
-
Ramaphosa approves amendment to state capture inquiry regulations
-
[GALLERY] Heavy rain, floods sweep through Gauteng
-
Moody’s in a ‘difficult position’ ahead of ratings announcement
-
Dudu Myeni, Duduzane Zuma & Guptas hold up Eskom inquiry
-
Rainy weather to stay a little longer in Gauteng
-
Heavy rains, flooding causing traffic chaos in Gauteng
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.