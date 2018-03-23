Presidency awaits DA move on Zuma legal fees matter

The party says it will be going to court to review and set aside a decision allowing Zuma to use taxpayers’ money to fund his fight against fraud and corruption charges.

JOHANNESBURG - The Presidency says that the Democratic Alliance (DA) is well within its right to approach a court over former President Jacob Zuma’s use of public funds to foot his legal bills.

President Cyril Ramaphosa confirmed on Thursday that the Presidency will continue to pay the legal fees, based on a 2006 agreement, unless a court reviews the arrangement and sets it aside.

The Democratic Alliance’s James Self says their latest legal bid is to get Zuma to pay back the R15.3 million he has spent on legal fees thus far.

Presidency says that it has not decided whether it will defend the DA’s legal move in the matter.

Spokesperson Khusela Diko says: “So it’s now in the court of the DA since they were the people who had raised the question. If they want to take this under review or want to go to court, then we will take a decision at that point.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)