Prasa interim board chair Makhubele resigns
Makhubele was appointed as a High Court judge by former President Jacob Zuma last year effective from 1 January.
CAPE TOWN - Judicial nominee Tintswalo Nana Makhubele has resigned as interim board chairperson of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa).
Before that, she was appointed as chairperson of Prasa's interim board by former Transport Minister Joe Maswanganyi.
Lobby group #UniteBehind wrote to several entities, including the president and Judicial Services Commission in December 2017, to complain about the breaches of the separation of power by having an appointed judge serve on the Prasa interim board.
The group has been calling on Makhubele to be removed from the Prasa board immediately as they say her appointment onto the board is in breach of the Judicial Code of Conduct.
But Makhubele says she tendered her resignation from the chairperson position last week.
"I've already resigned from [the] Prasa board last week. My resignation was in effect from 16 March."
Makhubele says she'd requested to start her appointment as a sitting judge only in April.
"I accepted to serve until end of March, that was the agreement and take up my appointment [as judge] because I'd already requested not to start immediately."
