Prasa confirms Tintswalo Makhubele’s resignation
Prasa has confirmed the resignation, saying Makhubele has overseen the interim board during "turbulent times."
CAPE TOWN - The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) has confirmed the resignation of Judge Tintswalo Nana Makhubele as Prasa interim board chairperson.
Makhubele has told EWN she handed in her resignation last week.
She says this is to allow her to start her appointment as a high court judge on the first of April.
The newly elected judge says her position as the interim board chairperson ended on 16 March.
“The interim board was appointed by Minister [Joe] Maswanganyi. We haven’t heard from Minister [Blade] Nzimande what he intends to do with that interim board, but I’m no longer part of it.”
Makhubele, along with the rest of the board, was appointed in October 2017.
The rail agency has confirmed the resignation, saying Makhubele has overseen the interim board during "turbulent times."
It goes on to say that during her tenure, Makhubele has had to deal with a "number of organisational challenges" such as on-going investigations following the Public Protector's report, the Auditor General's findings and the Treasury report.
Although Makhubele was appointed as a judge of the High Court before being a member of the board, Prasa says she'd deferred her appointment to 1 April.
Lobby group #UniteBehind has questioned whether Makhubele's position on the board is in breach of the judicial code of conduct.
